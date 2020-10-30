3 members of a family found dead in Kishoreganj

Three members of a family including a minor, were found dead at Jamshite village in Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj on Thursday night.

The victims are Asad Mia, 45, his wife, Parveen Akter 42 and their seven-year-old son Md Lion of the village.

Quoting local people, police said Asad along with his family went to sleep on Wednesday night but they remained missing since Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The incident came to light when Mofazzal, 16, another son of Asad, returned home and could not find them. Later, he informed the matter to police.