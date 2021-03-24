'3,000 more hospital beds to be ready for Covid patients'

Three thousand more beds will be added to hospitals across the country in the wake of sharp rise in coronavirus cases, said health minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday.
The minister revealed this while responding to questions from reporters following a meeting on MBBS admission test at his ministry's conference room, reports UNB.
"The number of Covid patients need to be reduced fast. If the current rate of virus infection continues, it won't be possible to tackle the situation with the existing arrangements," he said.
"We've turned some non-Covid hospitals into Corona dedicated hospitals. We've also issued instructions to increase beds at Lalkuthi Hospital, Mohanagar Hospital, Government Employees Hospital and Kurmitola Hospital," the minister said.
Outside Dhaka, the concerned authorities in Tongi, Gazipur and Tangail have also been asked to take necessary measures, he said, adding, "If we can do these, we'll be able to create 3000 new beds."
Asked if there is any decision on any general holiday or lockdown in a situation where the number of corona cases is on the rise, he said no decision has been taken yet. "This decision will come from the top level. If any decision is taken, we'll inform [you]."
In order to control the spread of Covid-19 infections, the minister said, there is no alternative to reducing public gatherings and social events.
In this regard, he said the health ministry has circulated guidelines and recommendations to responsible ministries and government offices to reduce public gatherings.
"Mobile courts will impose fines on people if they don't follow health guidelines," he said.
During the briefing, the minister reiterated that people should not be relaxed after vaccination as it does not ensure full safety against Covid-19.
"Vaccine will boost the immunity, will reduce the mortality risk, and we're yet to start administering the second dose," he said.