'3,000 more hospital beds to be ready for Covid patients'

Three thousand more beds will be added to hospitals across the country in the wake of sharp rise in coronavirus cases, said health minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday.

The minister revealed this while responding to questions from reporters following a meeting on MBBS admission test at his ministry's conference room, reports UNB.

"The number of Covid patients need to be reduced fast. If the current rate of virus infection continues, it won't be possible to tackle the situation with the existing arrangements," he said.



