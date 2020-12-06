304 expats quarantined for not having COVID-free certificates

Some 304 passengers who returned home from different countries were sent to Diya Bari quarantine centre in Uttara from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday as they did not have coronavirus negative test reports, reports UNB.

Shahriar Sajjad, in -charge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Health Centre, told UNB that 304 passengers were sent to the quarantine centre in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am Sunday.