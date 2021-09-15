Bangladesh

307 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

No death from dengue was reported in 24 hours as of Wednesday at 8:00am but 307 more patients were hospitalised, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

Among the new patients, 244 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 63 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Some 1,291 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday morning. Of them, 1,092 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 199 were listed outside Dhaka.

Advertisement

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 57. Among the deceased, 53 died in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.

Some 14,831 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 13,483 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September. In the month of August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.

Advertisement

In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement