30m students aged 12-17 to be vaccinated: Maleque

The US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller, education secretary Md Mahbub Hossain and director general of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, among other, addressed the function with secretary of Health Service Division Lokman Hosen Miah in the chair.
The vaccination campaign for the students began Monday at eight centers in Dhaka city.
"As part of the nationwide drive, students aged between 12 and 17 will be inoculated from eight schools in Dhaka city from today, Monday," Md Shamsul Haque, line director of DGHS and member secretary of Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee said.
The eight schools are Ideal School and College in Motijheel, Hurdco International School at Bashundhara, Southpoint School and College at Malibagh, Chittagong Grammar School at Banani, Dhaka Commerce College in Mirpur, Kakoli High School and College in Dhanmondi, South Breeze School in Uttara and Scholastica School in Mirpur, he added.
As many as 25 booths have been set up in each centre, where students of other schools in the vicinity can come to get vaccinated as well, Haque said. DGHS director general said "Initially, the countrywide vaccination campaign for students aged between 12 and 17 began at eight centers in Dhaka city and it (campaign) will be conducted across the country in phases."