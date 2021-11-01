30m students aged 12-17 to be vaccinated: Maleque

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque Monday said students aged between 12 and 17 across the country will be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccines, reports BSS.

"Under the directive of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, we decided to inoculate 30 million students aged between 12 and 17," he told the inaugural function of the countrywide vaccination campaign for students aged 12-17 at Ideal School and College in Motijheel in the city.

Education minister Dipu Moni addressed the function as the chief guest, an official release said.