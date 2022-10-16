Dengue menace to continue till mid-November: Experts

The gradual increase in dengue infection has created panic among the residents of Dhaka city. Hospitals are failing to cope with the pressure of dengue patients despite setting up new wards. A large number of patients passed away within just three days of getting admitted to hospitals.

A total of 89 people have died of dengue as of 15 October this year. Physicians at Dhaka Shishu (paediatric) Hospital said that 119 children have been admitted with the disease in the first 12 days of this month.

While visiting various hospitals in the city, it was seen that people were lying on the floors due to a lack of hospital beds.