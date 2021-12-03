32 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs

Ninety people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.
Twenty-five new patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining seven cases have been reported from outside the division.
Some 294 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday.
Of them, 216 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 78 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 27,483 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 27,091 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.