321 more hospitalised in 24 hours, no death reported

Another 321 dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Monday morning, but no death was reported, said the directorate general of health services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 246 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 75 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,271 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning.

Of them, 1,080 are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 191 were listed outside Dhaka.

This year's total death toll from dengue remained unchanged at 54 for last four days.