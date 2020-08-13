329 prisoners to be released under 'special consideration'

Toriqul Islam
The main entrance of Kerani central jail
The main entrance of Kerani central jailProthom Alo file photo

The government is releasing 329 prisoners under special consideration who served jail terms of 20 years and more in murder cases.

Colonel Abrar Hossain, additional inspector general of prisons, on Thursday confirmed the matter to UNB and said that the process has been started and already some prisoners were released from jail.

The decision was taken under section 569 which exclude some special categories like cases regarding militancy, nationally noticeable issues, he said.

Advertisement

Prison headquarters has issued letters to all jails across the country in this regard, Hossain said hoping that the process would be concluded within Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the home ministry sent a notice regarding the matter to the inspector general of prisons.

More News

Vikram Doraiswami new Indian high commissioner to Dhaka

Vikram Doraiswami new Indian high commissioner to Dhaka

Ex-DGHS DG Azad defends himself as ACC quizzes him for second day

Ex-DGHS DG Azad defends himself as ACC quizzes him for second day

Bangladesh wants to host D-8 summit virtually

Bangladesh wants to host D-8 summit virtually

Train tickets won’t be transferable: Railways ministry

File photo