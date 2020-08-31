33 more die, 2,174 test COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours

Bangladesh’s coronavirus recovery rate of 65.46 percent is still far behind India (76.6 percent) and Pakistan (94 percent) in the South Asian region, UNB adds.

The health authorities on Monday said 2,980 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing up total recoveries to 208,887.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now has risen to 312,996.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The WHO declared the crisis a pandemic in March.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. Since the beginning, labs across the country conducted 1,550,203 tests – 12,454 samples in the last 24 hours. The overall infection rate stands at 20.19 percent.

Currently, there are 103,828 active cases in the country.