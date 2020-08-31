33 more die, 2,174 test COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours

Both the number of COVID-19 tests and people testing positive increased in the last 24 hours.
During that time, 33 patients died while 2,174 people were detected coronavirus positive, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country has now risen to 4,281. It means the mortality rate is 1.37 percent.
Bangladesh’s coronavirus recovery rate of 65.46 percent is still far behind India (76.6 percent) and Pakistan (94 percent) in the South Asian region, UNB adds.
The health authorities on Monday said 2,980 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing up total recoveries to 208,887.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now has risen to 312,996.
Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The WHO declared the crisis a pandemic in March.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. Since the beginning, labs across the country conducted 1,550,203 tests – 12,454 samples in the last 24 hours. The overall infection rate stands at 20.19 percent.
Currently, there are 103,828 active cases in the country.
Among the 33 latest victims, 26 are aged above 50. Six others are aged between 31 and 50 years and another aged between 21 and 30 years.
DGHS said 2,069 coronavirus patients died in Dhaka division, 932 in Chattogram, 287 in Rajshahi, 356 in Khulna, 166 in Barishal, 191 in Sylhet, 190 in Rangpur and 90 in Mymensingh.
Across the country, 19,942 people are in isolation and 52,217 people are quarantined.