36 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs

The dengue cases are rising in the capital allegedly due to insufficient measures taken by the two Dhaka city corporations (DSCC and DNCC) in preventing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue.

As many as 144 dengue patients, including 125 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 1,238 dengue cases and 1,093 recoveries so far.