Shelter centres prepared in coastal areas as cyclone 'Sitrang' intensifying

When it does, it will be identified as “Sitrang” and it may make landfall in Bangladesh on 25 October, he said.
Amaresh Chandra Dhali, in charge of Mongla meteorology office, said the deep depression is currently located 820 km North West of Mongla port and gathering energy. Due to inclement weather from early morning, the met office has advised the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist local cautionary signal number 3.
Mongla Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Kamlesh Majumder said “A total of 103 cyclone shelters have been prepared and various government and NGO organisations, including Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) volunteers, have been asked to remain alert.”
Meanwhile, Sundarban east division forest officer Mohammad Belayet Hossain said various stations and patrol outposts have been instructed to remain on maximum alert by the Forest Department.
In Bhola, 746 shelters have been prepared and another 1,306 educational institutions in the district have been informed to be prepared to operate as shelters ahead of the cyclone, said deputy commissioner Towfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury.
Eight control rooms have been opened in seven upazilas of the district and 13,660 CPP volunteers are on standby.
A medical team has been formed for each of the 70 unions and seven upazilas of the district and preparations have been made to bring the residents of isolated char areas to safe shelter, he added.
According to Suman Chandra Debnath, water relief and rehabilitation officer of Patuakhali, residents of 50 char areas in eight upazilas of Patuakhali have been alerted to go to safe shelter over loudspeaker.
He said 703 cyclone shelters and 26 Mujib forts have been prepared in the district.
If necessary, educational institutions, public and private multi-storied buildings will also be used as shelter centres. Safe shelter has also been arranged for domestic animals, he added.
Bagerhat deputy commissioner Mohammad Azizur Rahman said that 344 shelters have been prepared in nine upazilas of the district.
“In the shelter centres, an estimated 208,430 people will be able to take refuge during the disaster. People will be taken to shelters upon receiving further instructions from the Met Office and authorities,” he added.
Under the influence of deep depression, new moon phase and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of coastal Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar districts and their offshore islands and char area likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 3-5 feet above the astronomical tide, said the Met Office in a special bulletin.
The tidal surge height may even increase afterwards.