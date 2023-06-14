AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told parliament that her government has been able to set a high standard in holding elections, reports UNB.

"No election has been a questionable one during the tenure of our government. We’ve been able to establish a high standard in terms of elections. No controversial polls like the 15th February, 1996 election held during the BNP’s tenure has been held and will not be during the Awami League’s regime," she said.

Hasina, who is now in Geneva, said this in her written answer to a question from Awami League Kazim Uddin Ahmed (Mymensingh-11) in the House.

The PM said all the parliamentary elections and by-elections as well as local body elections and by-elections, which were already held, have been conducted in quite neutral, free and fair manners. The Election Commission arranged these elections freely with its absolute authority, she said.