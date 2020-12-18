38 NRBs to get CIP cards on 6 January

The government gives CIP status in three categories - direct investment to the country's industries, sending the highest amount of remittance, and importing products from Bangladesh - every year.



One NRB will get the CIP status for investing in the country's industries, 30 will get the award for sending the highest amount of remittance and seven for importing Bangladeshi goods, Rasheduzzman said.



The CIPs will enjoy several benefits and facilities from the day of issuance of gazette.



