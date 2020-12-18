38 NRBs to get CIP cards on 6 January

38 non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) will receive the commercially important person (CIP) status on 6 January next year for their outstanding contribution to the country's economy, reports UNB.

The expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry will hand over CIP 2018 cards to the awardees on the day, the ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Rasheduzzman told UNB on Friday.

"Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the awards through a virtual ceremony on 6 January," Rasheduzzman said.

The government gives CIP status in three categories - direct investment to the country's industries, sending the highest amount of remittance, and importing products from Bangladesh - every year.

One NRB will get the CIP status for investing in the country's industries, 30 will get the award for sending the highest amount of remittance and seven for importing Bangladeshi goods, Rasheduzzman said.

The CIPs will enjoy several benefits and facilities from the day of issuance of gazette.

