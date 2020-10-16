38,900 yaba pills seized at Dhaka airport

A joint team of customs house, preventive team and civil aviation on Friday morning seized 38,900 pieces of yaba pills from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Mohammad Marufur Rahman, deputy commissioner (preventive) of customs, said that the team seized the yaba pills worth Tk 11.6 million from a consignment of 349 cartons of ready-made garments around 10:00 on Thursday night.