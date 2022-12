Bangladesh Sunday recorded one Covid-19 death while it reported 30 coronavirus positive cases, reports BSS.

"Bangladesh reported 1.14 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 2,633 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 29 while zero Covid-19 death was reported. The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,436 people and infected 20, 36,760 so far, the statement added.