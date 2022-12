The police have recovered the burnt bodies of a couple from a residence in Konabari of Gazipur city.

They deceased are – Sufiyan Rahman, 40, son of Mohammad Ali of Nilphamari district; and his wife Nasrin Akter, 36.

Michael Bonik, sub-inspector of Konabari police station, said locals reported to the police in the early hours of Saturday after they noticed smoke billowing from a room on the ground floor of a six-storey building owned by a certain Shukkur Shikder.