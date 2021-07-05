39 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

A total of 120 patients diagnosed with dengue are currently receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals across the country as of Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Thirty-eight new patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka in 24 hours until Monday morning and one patient was hospitalized outside Dhaka during the period.
So far, 504 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and of them, 384 have been released after recovery.
Health authorities reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.
According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 when it claimed 93 lives. In the following three years, the fatalities almost fell to zero.
However, the mosquito-borne viral infection struck again in 2018, killing 26, and infecting 10,148 people.