Women own about 7pc agricultural land in climate-vulnerable areas

Women own only 6.89 per cent agricultural land in the climate-vulnerable areas of Bangladesh, where men own 93.11 per cent, revealed a pilot survey by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Sex, Age, and Disability Disaggregated Data (SADDD) on climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction, with the technical support from UN Women.

The learning sharing event was held at the BBS auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Wednesday.