Dengue turns into public health emergency

Amid the spread of dengue in 63 districts of the country and rise in deaths caused by the mosquito-borne disease, the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) has observed that a public health emergency is underway over dengue in the country and this a matter of national concern.

Experts and BMA leaders made this observation at the “Scientific Seminar on Prevention & Control of Dengue and Press Conference on Current Dengue Situations in Bangladesh” at Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital city on Sunday.