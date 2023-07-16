Dengue turns into public health emergency

Amid the spread of dengue in 63 districts of the country and rise in deaths caused by the mosquito-borne disease, the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) has observed that a public health emergency is underway over dengue in the country and this a matter of national concern.
Experts and BMA leaders made this observation at the “Scientific Seminar on Prevention & Control of Dengue and Press Conference on Current Dengue Situations in Bangladesh” at Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital city on Sunday.
Several central leaders of the BMA, and teachers, students and physicians of the Mugda Medical College Hospital were present at the seminar.
Two papers were presented at the seminar.
Former principal scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research Mohammad Mushtuq Husain presented the first paper.
He said there was no break in the infection of dengue between 2022 and 2023 while unplanned rapid urbanisation, population density, and unclean environment in rural areas and cities have worsened the situation.
Citing people are being attacked with four types of dengue, Mushtuq Husain said, “At present, a public health emergency is going on, and that is a matter of national concern.”
Renowned rheumatologist and BMA medical journal chairman professor Syed Atiqul Haq presented another paper at the seminar.
Describing various symptoms of dengue, he said physicians should provide treatment by following the dengue treatment protocol.
BMA president and ruling Awami League presidium member Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin was the chief guest of the event with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) vice-chancellor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed in the chair.
Addressing the event, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin said senior physicians must give more time to treat dengue patients. Besides, the government, the health ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services will have to be more active and vocal over dengue, he added.