CERF allocates $9 million to Rohingya response in Bangladesh

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has released an allocation of US$ 9 million to help over 943,000 Rohingyas staying in camps in Cox’s Bazar district and in the island of Bhasan Char, and over 17,800 members of the host community in Ukhiya and Teknaf.

This funding, allocated to six UN agencies – the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the UN Women will help provide life-saving services to refugees and contribute to an enabling environment respectful of their rights and well-being.