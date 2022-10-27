Gazipur police apologise for state of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway
Prothom Alo English Desk
Traffic Division of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) expressed their apologies to commuters on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway for sufferings caused by a narrow space in Millgate area of Tongi, UNB reports.
They made the statement in a Facebook post uploaded on their verified Facebook page on Wednesday night.
The post said the government acquired 15 acres of land to widen the space to reduce the suffering of commuters permanently.
The traffic division has constantly been working to address the problem soon, the post said.