Another DU BCL activist accused of abusing girls

Fahim Tajwar Joy, an activist of the ruling party student front Bangladesh Chhatra League Masterda Surja Sen Hall Chhatra League of Dhaka University has been accused of molesting a woman and her husband and looting money from them in front of central Shahid Minar.

In this regard, a case has been filed accusing Fahim and 10-12 unnamed people who participated in the looting.

Principal administrative officer, Md. Abdul Motaleb, of Masterda Surja Sen Hall lodged the case against Fahim at the Shahbagh police station as his niece and her husband were the victims.