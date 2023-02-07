Another DU BCL activist accused of abusing girls

According to the complaint letter, “Riya and her husband Rasel were on the way to visit Abdul Motaleb’s house from nearby Chawkbazar at 11:00 pm of 4 February. When they were crossing the road in front of Shahid Minar, Fahim and his friends blocked their way, abused them verbally and beat them with sticks. At one point they took Rasel at the backside of Shahid Minar and snatched all money from him which counts TK 22000 and then they snatched ATM cards from him.”
“They also molested my niece,” the complaint said.
Contacted, OC of Shahbagh police station, Noor said, “We have received the case and we will investigate into the matter.”
Mentioned, Fahim is a posted member of Masterda Surja Sen Hall Chhatra League and follower of Abdulla Khan Shoisob who is a follower of Dhaka University Chhatra League General secretary Tanvir Hasan Saikat. Moreover, he is a student of department of History of 2021-22 session.