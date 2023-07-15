Dengue death toll rises to 100

The death toll from dengue infection this year has risen to 100, with seven more fatalities reported in 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday.
The directorate general of health services (DGHS) said in a press release that a record-breaking 1,623 dengue patients -- 1,168 in Dhaka and 455 in districts -- were hospitalised during the last 24-hour period.
Among the total deaths, as many as 53 fatalities have been recorded in the running month, it added.
According to the DGHS, a total of 19,454 people have so far been admitted to hospitals after catching the mosquito-borne viral fever. Of them, 13,109 cases were reported within Dhaka, while 6,345 outside the capital.
The rate of infection and fatalities from dengue in the first six months of the current year surpassed the previous records.
The situation took a turn for the worse in the running month as it recorded 41 deaths in the first 12 days, against only nine death cases in the previous year’s same month.
Bangladesh registered the highest number of dengue deaths – 281 – in the previous year. Earlier, the viral fever claimed 179 lives in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 in 2021.