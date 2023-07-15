Dengue death toll rises to 100

Among the total deaths, as many as 53 fatalities have been recorded in the running month, it added.

According to the DGHS, a total of 19,454 people have so far been admitted to hospitals after catching the mosquito-borne viral fever. Of them, 13,109 cases were reported within Dhaka, while 6,345 outside the capital.

The rate of infection and fatalities from dengue in the first six months of the current year surpassed the previous records.