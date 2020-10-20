4 KU teachers served showcase notice for ’instigating students during movement’

Khulna University authorities have issued show-cause notice to its four teachers seeking explanation over ’instigating students during a movement’ in January, reports UNB.

The university administration has allegedly found the involvement of the teachers in the movement of the students on 1 and 2 January this year.

The accused teachers are—Abul Fazal, assistant professor, Shakila Alam, lecturer of Bangla department, Hoymonty Shukla Kabery, lecturer of history and civilization discipline and Ayesha Rahman Asha, lecturer of English department.