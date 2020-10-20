4 KU teachers served showcase notice for ’instigating students during movement’

Khulna University authorities have issued show-cause notice to its four teachers seeking explanation over ’instigating students during a movement’ in January, reports UNB.
The university administration has allegedly found the involvement of the teachers in the movement of the students on 1 and 2 January this year.
The accused teachers are—Abul Fazal, assistant professor, Shakila Alam, lecturer of Bangla department, Hoymonty Shukla Kabery, lecturer of history and civilization discipline and Ayesha Rahman Asha, lecturer of English department.
They were given letters seeking explanation on 17 October.
Besides, the accused teachers were asked to come up with reply within three working days.
The teachers did not respond within the stipulated time and appealed to the authorities to give them four more weeks.
The letter, signed by the acting registrar of the university Khan Golam Quddus, said that on 2 January, some agitating students locked down the administrative building of the university and besieged the vice-chancellor and other officials and employees.
Involvement of some teachers in the incident was identified, reads the letter.