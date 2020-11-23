4 MoUs likely to be signed during Bangladesh-India PMs’ talk: Momen

Four Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) are likely to be signed during the upcoming virtual meeting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi next month.

“It is likely as many as four MoUs are to be signed during the virtual meet .. but the MoUs are yet to be finalized,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told BSS on Monday.

After the meeting, the foreign minister said, the two premiers may also inaugurate some projects those have already been completed under the Indian Line of Credit (LoC).

The virtual summit meeting between prime ministers of the two neighboring countries will take place in the third week of December, either on 16 or 17.