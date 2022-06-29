40 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

As many as 128 dengue patients, including 121 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death in the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 1056 dengue cases and 927 recoveries so far.

Dengue fever, a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries, was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.