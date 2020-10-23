400 tourists stranded at St Martin’s

Around 400 tourists are stranded on Saint Martin’s Island in Cox’s Bazar district, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bangladesh, due to inclement weather, reports UNB.

They could not return on Thursday as the well-marked low over the northwest Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved northwestwards and intensified subsequently into a depression, afterwards deep depression and then depression over the North-west Bay and adjoining area.

Among the tourists, there is a group of 300 people from Cox’s Bazar called ‘Amar Bazar’ who went on a three-day trip to the island last Wednesday.