40pc of Dhaka children suffering from visual impairment: Study

Around 14 per cent of school children in Bangladesh are suffering from visual impairment, according to a recent study.

Ophthalmologists have advised them to use spectacles to cure their visual impairment.

Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital (IIEIH) conducted the study over 32,748 students of different schools across Dhaka, Barishal, Jamalpur and Naogaon districts.

The study finds 40 per cent of Dhaka school children, the highest among the four districts, are suffering from visual impairment.

The study report has been submitted to The Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology for presenting in an international convention that is scheduled to be held in September this year.