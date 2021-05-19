40pc of Dhaka children suffering from visual impairment: Study

Around 14 per cent of school children in Bangladesh are suffering from visual impairment, according to a recent study.
Ophthalmologists have advised them to use spectacles to cure their visual impairment.
Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital (IIEIH) conducted the study over 32,748 students of different schools across Dhaka, Barishal, Jamalpur and Naogaon districts.
The study finds 40 per cent of Dhaka school children, the highest among the four districts, are suffering from visual impairment.
The study report has been submitted to The Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology for presenting in an international convention that is scheduled to be held in September this year.
Leader of the study team, and IIEIH’s paediatric ophthalmology and strabismus department head, Mostafa Hossain, told Prothom Alo that the main objective of the study was to identify and cure visual impairment of the school children.
He cited that children in the developed countries go through eye check before their enrollment at school. The practice is very rare in Bangladesh, he said.
To conduct the study, IIEIH researchers examined eyes of school children across the four districts from March to June in 2019.
The ophthalmologists prescribed spectacles for around 14 per cent or 4,429 respondents. Among them, 1,696 were given spectacles instantly and 2,733 were referred to IIEIH’s local branches as they required additional medical care before having spectacles.
Ophthalmologist Mostafa Hossain said, children might have two types of visual impairment–myopic (unable to see distant objects) and hyperopic (unable to see close objects). It is possible to cure that problems by the use of prescribed glasses.
Moreover, some younger children have 'lazy eyes' or weak eyes who cannot see things clearly.
“There is possibility of full cure if the children are treated earlier. Parents should ensure vitamin A-rich foods for protection of their children’s eyes,” he said while warning that prolonged screen time is harmful to the children’s eyes.
According to the study, 2,551 school children among 6,401 in 19 Dhaka schools , or 40 per cent of the respondents, were advised to use spectacles. The ophthalmologists also prescribed spectacles for 12 per cent respondents in Barishal, and five per cent each in Naogaon and Jamalpur districts.
In a recent visit to IIEIH, this correspondent found some children suffering from visual impairment were being treated there. Nayeem from Jashore was among them.
A visit to the outdoor service points at National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH) found a certain Akhi, a resident of Dhaka’s North Kafrul, had brought her seven-year-old son Noor Mohammad Ahnaf for treatment.
Ahnaf has been suffering from visual problems and headache. NIOH ophthalmologists prescribed some tests for Ahnaf’s eyes the previous week. That very day, the boy was given spectacles.
According to IIEIH, the percentage of child patients is lower than the adults at its outdoor. Between January and March this year, 124,688 adults and 21,861 children took outdoor services at IIEIH. The rate of children’s eye check is 18 per cent compared to the adults. Records of 2020 show a similar trend.
Medical education department’s director general AHM Enayet Hossain told Prothom Alo, visual impairment can be caused either by genetic factors, low birth weight or without specific reasons. It has been observed that the use of spectacles is higher in urban children than in rural ones. This needs further research to find out the actual reasons.