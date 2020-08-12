42 more die as Bangladesh COVID-19 toll crosses 3,500

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported death of 42 more people with COVID-19 infection while 2,995 were newly diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
The death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 3, 513 in the country and total cases rose to 266,498, said a press release sent by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 14,751 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.
The press statement also said 1,117 people recovered from the respiratory disease as the total number of recovery stands at 153,089.
The authorities have been testing COVID-19 samples at 86 laboratories across the country. More than 1.3 million samples have been tested since the outbreak of the novel virus in Bangladesh on 8 March.