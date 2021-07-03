43 people including Bangladeshis feared to be drowned in the Mediterranean

Red Crescent Society of Tunisia suspected that 43 illegal migrants of four different nationalities including Bangladesh and Egypt were drowned while cruising from the coast of Zouara in Libya to reach Italy illegally during 28 and 29 June.

The accident took place as their boat capsized 28 km northeast of Zarzis. Tunisian coast guards rescued at least 84 survivors, TAP news agency reported on Saturday citing the spokesman for the national defence ministry Mohamed Zekri.