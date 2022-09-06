PM Hasina receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan was decked up for Sheikh Hasina.

Prime minister Hasina is set to meet Indian president Droupadi Murmu and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar today (Tuesday). Apart from it, she will also meet prime minister Narendra Modi.

PM Hasina began her four-day visit to India yesterday as Bangladesh is an important partner under India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Soon after arriving in New Delhi on Monday, Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest. She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.