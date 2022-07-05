46 more hospitalised with Dengue

Forty-six new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Tuesday morning as cases are rising in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

Among them, 43 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the remaining three patients in other districts, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 152 dengue patients, including 139 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The dengue cases are rising in the capital allegedly due to insufficient measures taken by the two Dhaka city corporations in preventing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue.