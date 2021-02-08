46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day

A total of 46,509 people were administered Covid-19 vaccines on the second day of countrywide vaccination campaign.
Of them, 35,843 were male and 10,666 female, according to the data of
Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services
(DGHS).
As of today (Monday), the number of vaccine receivers is 77,669 as 31,160
were vaccinated on the first day of the campaign, it added.
People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19
vaccines, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque today.
“Now people aged 40 years and above will be able to get registered to
receive COVID-19 vaccines, while as the frontline fighters, the health
officials of both private and public hospitals will get priority in
vaccination,” he said.
To this end, decisions were taken in line with the instruction of the
cabinet meeting today with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
According to earlier decision of the government, people aged 55 years and
above were only eligible for taking vaccines but the decision has been
revised a day after launching of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination
campaign yesterday.
“The health minister has already directed the authorities concerned to
bring commoners aged 40 years and above under coronavirus inoculation
coverage,” senior information officer of the ministry Maidul Islam told BSS.
The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1005
hospitals outside the capital today, the DGHS said, adding the immunization
programme will begin at 8am and it will continue till 2.30 pm everyday.
But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the
day, the health official said.
The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals
up to upazila level while over five lakh people so far got them registered to
be inoculated.