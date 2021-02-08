46,509 administered COVID-19 vaccines on second day

A total of 46,509 people were administered Covid-19 vaccines on the second day of countrywide vaccination campaign.

Of them, 35,843 were male and 10,666 female, according to the data of

Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services

(DGHS).

As of today (Monday), the number of vaccine receivers is 77,669 as 31,160

were vaccinated on the first day of the campaign, it added.

People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19

vaccines, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque today.

“Now people aged 40 years and above will be able to get registered to

receive COVID-19 vaccines, while as the frontline fighters, the health

officials of both private and public hospitals will get priority in

vaccination,” he said.