48 more dengue cases reported in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 48 more dengue cases in24 hours until Saturday morning, UNB reports.

The recent spike in dengue cases has added to the worries as the country continues to grapple with the devastating the coronavirus pandemic.

Some179 patients diagnosed with dengue are currently receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals across the country as of Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, one patient is receiving treatment at a hospital outside Dhaka.