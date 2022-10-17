Bangladesh

Two dengue patients die, 857 hospitalised in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Dengue patients are being treated at Sir Salimullah College and Mitford Hospital in Dhaka.
Dengue patients are being treated at Sir Salimullah College and Mitford Hospital in Dhaka.Prothom Alo file photo

Two dengue patients died while 857 patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday, reports news agency BSS.

“As many as 523 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 334 patients were admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours,” a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

“A total of 96 people died from dengue disease between 1 January and 17 October. The first death from dengue was reported on 21 June, this year,” the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 26,038. Close to 23 thousand of the dengue patients have recovered and have been released from hospitals.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment