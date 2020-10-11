4.8km of Padma bridge now visible



Nearly five kilometres of the Padma bridge has become visible with the installation of its 32nd span on Sunday, reports UNB.







The span, weighing 3,150 tonnes, was installed on pillars no 4 and 5 at Mawa point around 9:30am, said executive engineer (bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Quader.







The span was brought from Kumarbhog Construction Yard on Saturday but could not be installed due to strong current, he said.







