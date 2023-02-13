Bangladesh

Evening news highlights

Prothom Alo English Desk
Prothom Alo English Evening News Highlights

Good evening, dear readers. We are bringing you the top stories in evening so that you don't miss those

1

President-elect Shahabuddin quits Islami Bank

The bank's managing director, Mohammad Munirul Mowla, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo

2

Is IMF the saviour of Bangladesh economy?

A country needs a bail out when it sinks to the level of bankruptcy. And that is when IMF arrives on the scene with a huge loan, but with a string of stringent conditionalities attached

3

Challenges before the clueless commission

Voter turnout in the recently held six by-elections was extremely low. Election commission sources put the turnout at 15 to 25 per cent

4

Half of the top 100 environment-friendly factories are in Bangladesh

Two of the top three factories with the highest points are from Bangladesh

5

I want to be the fastest man in South Asia: Imranur Rahman

 After accomplishing this unthinkable feat, Imranur spoke with Prothom Alo on Sunday night from Kazakhstan via telephone where he talked about his journey in athletics and future plans

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment