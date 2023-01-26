Refined sugar prices rise by Tk 5 per kg

Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association has increased the price of loose refined sugar by Tk 5 per kg to Tk 107 per kg and packaged refined sugar by Tk 4 to Tk 112 per kg, reports BSS.

The new prices will be effective from 1 February, according to a press release published by the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association Thursday. Earlier on 17 November 2022, the price of refined sugar was increased by Tk 13 per kg to Tk 102 per kg for loose sugar and Tk 108 per kg for packaged ones.