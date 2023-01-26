Refined sugar prices rise by Tk 5 per kg

The price was increased considering the price hike of unrefined sugar in the global market, dollar price increase, and increase in operational costs of local mills, reads the statement.
The press release added that the decision was taken after consulting with the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and the Ministry of Commerce.
According to the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh's annual demand for sugar is 2 million tons, whereas it locally produces only 30,000 tons and imports the rest of 1.9 million tons.