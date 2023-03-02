Bangladesh

Morning news highlights

Dear readers, good morning. We are bringing to you some of the top stories we covered last night and in this morning so that you do not miss anything important

BSPP demands withdrawal of harassment case against Rozina

Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) has described the case against Prothom Alo special correspondent Rozina Islam as harassment and demanded its withdrawal.

BNP leader Salauddin acquitted of charges in Indian court

The Shillong judge court of Meghalaya in India on Tuesday acquitted BNP standing committee member Salauddin Ahmed of the charges brought against him.

EU parliament bans TikTok on work devices

The European Parliament has told staff to purge TikTok from devices used for work because of data protection concerns, after similar moves by the EU's main governing bodies last week.

UNO accused of slapping, harassing former upazila vice-chairman

Fakirhat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Bagherhat district was accused of slapping and harassing a former vice-chairman of Fakirhat Upazila Parishad on Wednesday.

How to get corrected primary scholarship exam results

The officials at the directorate also regretted for mistakes in the previous results after publishing the corrected results after 10:30 pm.

