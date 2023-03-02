Morning news highlights

BNP leader Salauddin acquitted of charges in Indian court
The Shillong judge court of Meghalaya in India on Tuesday acquitted BNP standing committee member Salauddin Ahmed of the charges brought against him.
EU parliament bans TikTok on work devices
The European Parliament has told staff to purge TikTok from devices used for work because of data protection concerns, after similar moves by the EU's main governing bodies last week.
UNO accused of slapping, harassing former upazila vice-chairman
Fakirhat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Bagherhat district was accused of slapping and harassing a former vice-chairman of Fakirhat Upazila Parishad on Wednesday.
How to get corrected primary scholarship exam results
The officials at the directorate also regretted for mistakes in the previous results after publishing the corrected results after 10:30 pm.