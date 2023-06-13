Foreign minister attends G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting in Varanasi

Momen intervened at the various sessions of the G20 DMM where he emphasised upholding the true spirit of multilateralism for greater interest of the global community.

He stressed on the challenges faced by the Countries of Global South and called for support from developed countries on means of implementation, financing and capacity building.

Momen highlighted various steps and achievements Bangladesh made under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in implementation of SDGs, Green Development and adopting various initiatives to facilitate the ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ Mission.

The Bangladesh foreign minister met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 DMM.