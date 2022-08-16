US studying IGP's upcoming visit: Peter Haas to home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the government is working over the upcoming trip of the inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed to the United States (US) to attend the police chiefs' conference to be held in New York.

Asaduzzaman Khan made these remarks while replying to queries from newspersons after US envoy in Dhaka Peter D Haas paid a courtesy call to the minister at the secretariat on Tuesday.

The miniser said the US envoy himself raised the issue of Benazir Ahmed’s visit to the US. "I did not raise any issues related to it."

"The issue is pending. We are studying it and we hope there will be no problem over it at the end," Asaduzzaman quoted the US ambassador as saying when Prothom Alo asked him about the mater.