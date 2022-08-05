Home minister visits Bhasanchar island

Senior secretary of public security division under the home Ministry Akhtar Hossain, secretary of security services division Abdullah Al Masood Chowdhury, BGB director general Maj Gen Sakil Ahmed and BCG director general Rear Admiral Ashraful Haque Chowdhury accompanied the minister.
Senior BCG officials were also present, the officer said.
Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them entered the country after 25 August, 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the Muslim ethnic minorities.