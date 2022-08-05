Bangladesh

Home minister visits Bhasanchar island

Prothom Alo English Desk
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has visited the Bhasanchar island on Thursday.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has visited the Bhasanchar island on Thursday.UNB

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has visited the Bhasanchar island in Noakhali to inspect the ground scenario of Rohingya camps and activities of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) there.

Lt Com Khandaker Munif Taqi, media officer at the coast guard headquarters, said the home minister visited the island on Thursday, reports UNB.

He attended various functions and planted trees there before his departure.

Senior secretary of public security division under the home Ministry Akhtar Hossain, secretary of security services division Abdullah Al Masood Chowdhury, BGB director general Maj Gen Sakil Ahmed and BCG director general Rear Admiral Ashraful Haque Chowdhury accompanied the minister.

Senior BCG officials were also present, the officer said.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them entered the country after 25 August, 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the Muslim ethnic minorities.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment