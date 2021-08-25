4th anniv of Rohingya exodus being marked with repatriation a far cry

Bangladesh continues to bear the burden of over 1.1 million Rohingyas as no repatriation took place over the last four years amid “lack of initiative” from the Myanmar side and “inadequate steps” by the international community, reports news agency UNB.

The latest exodus began on 25 August 2017, when violence broke out in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, forcing hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas to seek shelter in Bangladesh.

Most arrived in the first three months of the crisis and the vast majority reaching Bangladesh are women and children, with more than 40 per cent are under age 12, according to UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency.