Nine more dengue patients die, 1960 hospitalised in 24hrs

Nine more people have died of dengue fever in 24 hours, taking the death toll this year to 537 and this month to 286.
Besides, 1960 people have been admitted to different hospitals in and outside with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to a notice of the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.
The DGHS stated that in the last 24 hours (from 8:00am Friday to 8:00am Saturday), 5 people have died in different hospitals of Dhaka and four died in hospitals outside of Dhaka.
Of the 1960 admitted to hospitals, 833 were in Dhaka and 1127 outside the capital.
So far this year, a total of 112,184 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals – 53,489 in Dhaka and 58695 outside the capital.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022. A total of 204 people died from dengue in July and 286 this month. Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.