50 India returnees put in quarantine in Magura

Fifty Bangladeshi nationals who returned home from India through Benapole border on Saturday night have been placed in quarantine in Magura district, reports UNB.

Joynal Abedin, officer-in-charge of Magura Police Station, said the India returnees entered the country through Benapole border on Saturday night and all of them have been brought to Magura district under the supervision of police and local administration.

Later, they were taken to government quarrrantine centres Eagle Hotel and Soikat Hotel.

Before taking to the quarantine centres, the authorities concerned took samples for their Covid test and asked them to maintain health guidelines.

Besides, the local administration also declared Hotel Mandal International and the rest house of the Department of Youth Development in Magura district town quarantine centres.