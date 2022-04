A 50-year-old man was allegedly killed by a youth over a trivial matter in the Uposhohor area of Sylhet on Tuesday evening, UNB reports.

The deceased, Selim Mia, was the owner of Rainbox Auto Dry Cleaners in the area.

Officer-in-charge of Shahparan Police Station Anisur Rahman said an argument broke out between the accused, Nazmul Islam Monir, and Selim after the latter lost his mobile phone.