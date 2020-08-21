500 stranded Indian nationals return home thru Benapole

UNB
Dhaka
Map of Benapole
Some 500 Indian nationals have returned home through Benapole international check post in the last two days until Friday.

The Indian travelers, who got stuck in Bangladesh due to coronavirus restrictions, have returned to their country through Benapole check-post after fulfilling the requirements and conditions of the Indian government after four months and 23 days.

Ahsan Habib, officer-in-charge of Benapole immigration, said around 500 Indian nationals returned to their country in the last two days through the check-post.

Recently India issued some conditions for travelling to India. In case of Indian nationals, they have to show their passport and get registered online at Indian High Commission while in case of Bangladeshi travellers visa issued after 1 July 2020 will be acceptable and the travelers must have non-COVID certificate.

