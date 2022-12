During this period, 246 more patients, including 141 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

A total of 1,212 dengue patients, including 690 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The DGHS has recorded 59, 695 dengue cases and 58,220 recoveries so far this year.