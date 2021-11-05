50th National Cooperatives Day Saturday

The president urged all people to be more active and sincere to make the cooperatives activities more vibrant, active and time-befitting in order to turn Bangladesh into a prosperous nation.

Highlighting different aspects of the cooperatives, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, in her message, that the cooperatives are playing important roles in the socio-economic development of the country.

The prime minister said one of the development philosophies of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was 'cooperatives'.

She added that at present, there are about 196,000 cooperative societies in the country, of which about 11.7 million are individual members.

The 'cooperative' is playing an important role in agriculture, fish farming, animal husbandry, milk production, meeting nutritional needs, transportation, small business, housing, women's empowerment and improving the living standards of the underprivileged, she said.

In Mujib Year, the government has started the work of making 'Bangabandhu Model Village' in the light of the Father of the Nation's people-oriented cooperative thinking, she said, adding that initially, a total of 5,000 people from 10 villages in nine districts of the country will benefit from this project.